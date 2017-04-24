BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
April 24 Ezra Holdings Ltd:
* Ezra -interest payment due on 24 april for S$150 million 4.9 percent notes due 2018 constitutes pre-ezra chapter 11 filing claim that co not permitted to make on u.s. Bankruptcy code
* Company will not be making payment in respect of 24 april 2017 interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION