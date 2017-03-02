March 2 Ezra Holdings Limited

* Announcement In Relation To Emas Chiyoda Subsea Limited

* Board of directors of EMAS Chiyoda Subsea decided to commence ECS chapter 11 filing which it believes to be in best interest of all ECS' stakeholders

* Refer to article titled "creditor may drop winding-up action against EMAS AMC" published in Business Times on 28 feb

* Co "understands from ECS that EMAS Marine Base Llc has defaulted on its payment obligation in relation to its acquisition of a spoolbase in Ingleside"

* Company understands from ECS that claims made by Necotrans Singapore Pte Ltd against EMAS-AMC pte ltd has been settled

* Also refer to article titled "ezra's trading halts do little to serve investors" published in straits times on 2 march

* "Reiterates that Bibby Offshore's claims are against ECS, which company does not control"

* "Company has no dispute with Bibby Offshore"

* In event claims are made against company in relation to any guarantees company will face an immediate going concern issue

* Group will continue its on-going initiatives to review all options to restructure its businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: