March 22 F E Bording A/S:

* FY net sales 627.5 million Danish crowns ($91 million)versus 610.8 million crowns year ago

* FY EBITDA 47.3 million crowns versus 54.1 million crowns year ago

* Proposes dividend of 24 crowns per share for 2016

* Sees 2017 revenue of 660 million crowns

* Sees 2017 EBITDA of about 50 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

