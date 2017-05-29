BRIEF-Yume declares special dividend and quarterly dividend
* Yume Inc - board of directors has declared a special dividend of $1.00 per share, and a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share
May 29 F E BORDING A/S:
* MAINTAINS OUTLOOK FOR 2017
* Q1 NET SALES DKK 170.1 MILLION VERSUS DKK 156.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 EBITDA DOWN BY DKK 0.9 MILLION AT DKK 10.8 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Yume Inc - board of directors has declared a special dividend of $1.00 per share, and a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share
* Hill International receives $21.7 million contract from Penndot to manage i-95 reconstruction in Philadelphia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: