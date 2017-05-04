PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 20
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 4 F-SECURE OYJ:
* F-SECURE CONCLUDES CO-OPERATION NEGOTIATIONS
* REDUCTIONS HAVE NO IMPACT TO COMPANY'S FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2017.
* AS A RESULT OF NEGOTIATIONS, COMPANY'S PERSONNEL WILL BE REDUCED BY 18 EMPLOYEES IN FINLAND.
* REDUCTIONS HAVE NO IMPACT TO COMPANY'S FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2017.
* PREVIOUSLY MANAGEMENT ESTIMATED THAT EMPLOYEE NEGOTIATIONS COULD LEAD TO A MAXIMUM REDUCTION OF 30 EMPLOYEES. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 20 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.