BRIEF-Goldmoney unveils the new Goldmoney Holding
* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account
May 11 F-SECURE OYJ:
* F - F-SECURE EXPANDS ITS CYBER SECURITY SERVICE BUSINESS IN THE UK WITH ACQUISITION OF DIGITAL ASSURANCE
* ACQUISITION DOES NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON F-SECURE'S FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pivot Technology Solutions Inc launches normal course issuer bid