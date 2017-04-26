April 26 F5 Networks Inc:
* F5 Networks announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $1.95
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $1.43
* Q2 revenue rose 7.1 percent to $518.2 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.97, revenue view $523.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* F5 Networks Inc - for Q3 of fiscal 2017, ending june 30,
company has set a revenue goal of $520 million to $530 million
* F5 networks- for Q3, sees gaap earnings target of $1.47
to $1.50 per diluted share and non-gaap earnings target of $2.01
to $2.04 per diluted share
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.09, revenue view $537.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
