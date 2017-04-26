BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 26 FABEGE AB
* FABEGE AND SHH TO BUILD 225 HOMES IN KISTA
* PROJECT IS PLANNED TO START THIS SPRING, WITH SALES OF APARTMENTS SCHEDULED FOR AUTUMN 2017
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer