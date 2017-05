March 21 Fabege AB:

* Signed an agreement with Naturvårdsverket on moving to Trikåfabriken in Hammarby Sjöstad

* Green lease contract concerns 7,700 sqm, with an annual rent of around 24 million Swedish crowns ($2.7 million) excluding supplements and runs for 6 years

* Move is planned for spring 2019. Source text for Eikon:

