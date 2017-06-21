U.S. Senator Rand Paul says would consider partial repeal of Obamacare
WASHINGTON, June 25 U.S. Republican Senator Rand Paul said on Sunday that he remains open to supporting the Senate healthcare bill but only under certain circumstances.
June 21 FABEGE AB
* SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH GOODBYE KANSAS FOR RELOCATION TO HAMMARBY SJÖSTAD
* THE ANNUAL RENTAL INCOME AT SEK 16.7 MILLION WITH TENTATIVE DATE MOVING IN JUNE 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, June 25 U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday that he sees a 50 percent probability that Republicans will be able to pass their healthcare bill.