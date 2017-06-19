WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Facc AG
* Says extends strategic partnership with Bombardier, supply contract worth over eur 100 million signed
* Says will now also be producing the wing-to-body fairings for bombardier aerospace’s new c series family of regional aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.