BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 Facebook Inc:
* Comments on incident related to man in Cleveland posting videos of intent to commit murder and shooting an elderly man
* Says are reviewing reporting flows to be sure people can report videos, other material that violates standards as easily, quickly as possible
* Says "we are also working on improving our review processes" Source text: bit.ly/2nWuhVa Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.