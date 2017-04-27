British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
April 27 Facebook Inc:
* Announcing new automated rules for Rights Manager that will "better support rights owners’ business objectives" - Blog
* Rights Manager now has four automatic match actions; block, claim ad earnings, match, manually review match - Blog
* Updates will start rolling out April 27, 2017 and will be available to pages using rights manager globally in the coming weeks - Blog Source text: (bit.ly/2qcFZeV) Further company coverage:
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.