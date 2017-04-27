April 27 Facebook Inc:

* Government requests for account data increased by 9 percent globally in H2 2016 compared to H1 2016, from 59,229 to 64,279 requests

* Number of content restrictions for violating local law went down by 28 pct globally in h2 2016 compared to h1 2016, from 9,663 to 6,944

* About half of data requests from law enforcement in U.S. in H2 2016 contained non-disclosure order prohibiting co from notifying user