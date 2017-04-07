BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $460.4 mln multifamily K-deal, K-L01 certificates
* Freddie Mac prices $460.4 million multifamily K-deal, K-L01
April 7 Facebook Inc:
* Launching call-to-action units for instant articles
* Launching call-to-action units for instant articles

* Next week rolling out these call-to-action units to all publishers on instant articles
* Bombardier delivers the first CS300 aircraft to C Series launch operator SWISS