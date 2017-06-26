US STOCKS- Wall St set to open lower as tech selloff bites
* Futures down: Dow 13 pts, S&P 1.5 pts, Nasdaq 21.50 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
June 26 Facebook Inc
* Facebook spokesman on producing original TV-quality shows says co "focused on episodic shows" - statement
* Facebook spokesman says "funding episodic shows directly, but over time want to help creators make videos funded through revenue sharing products like ad break"
* Under Armour - on June 23, board approved amendments to bylaws to reflect fact roles of CEO, President will be held by separate individuals - SEC filing