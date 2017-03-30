March 30 Facebook Inc:

* Made some updates to branded content policy based on direct feedback from publishing partners

* Now allow logos, watermarks, graphical overlays to persist throughout a video

* Any page can now submit an application to gain access to the branded content tool

* Previously, had prohibited logos, watermarks, graphical overlays from appearing in first three seconds of a video - blog

* Pages that post branded content in violation of our policies will get a notification letting them know what needs to be corrected

* Updating the branded content tag to include the word ‘paid’ in the post

* Will no longer remove posts violating policies; instead, those posts will still appear on publisher's page, but be hidden from news feed