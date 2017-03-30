BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Facebook Inc:
* Made some updates to branded content policy based on direct feedback from publishing partners
* Now allow logos, watermarks, graphical overlays to persist throughout a video
* Any page can now submit an application to gain access to the branded content tool
* Previously, had prohibited logos, watermarks, graphical overlays from appearing in first three seconds of a video - blog
* Pages that post branded content in violation of our policies will get a notification letting them know what needs to be corrected
* Updating the branded content tag to include the word ‘paid’ in the post
* Will no longer remove posts violating policies; instead, those posts will still appear on publisher’s page, but be hidden from news feed Source text: (bit.ly/2mTcTQN) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
