BRIEF-Lundbeck, Takeda receive CRL from FDA for Trintellix (vortioxetine) sNDA
* Lundbeck and Takeda receive complete response letter from the FDA for Trintellix® (vortioxetine) sNDA
June 9 FAES FARMA SA:
* SIGNS DEAL TO BUY 100 PERCENT OF LABORATORIOS DIAFARM SA, WITH INVESTMENT OF 70 MILLION EUROS
* THE ACQUISITION WILL BE FINANCED WITH GROUP'S OWN RESOURCES AND BANK FINANCING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Lundbeck and Takeda receive complete response letter from the FDA for Trintellix® (vortioxetine) sNDA
June 22 A U.S. judge accepted on Thursday major revisions to Arizona's death penalty procedures, such as eliminating paralytic drugs in lethal injections and giving witnesses more access to watch prisoners inside the death chamber, a lawyer for the death row inmates said.