June 30 (Reuters) - Faes Farma SA:

* Buys Animal Feed Supplements Producer Technology & Vitamins s.l. (Tecnovit) for 15 Million Euros

* SAYS TECNOLOGÍA & VITAMINAS SEES TO REACH 2017 TURNOVER OF 14 MILLION EUROS AND EBITDA OF 2 MILLION EUROS