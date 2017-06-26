Alder's migraine drug meets main goal in late-stage study
June 27 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday its experimental treatment to prevent episodic migraine met the main goal of reducing monthly migraine days in a late-stage study.
June 26 Fair Isaac Corp:
* Fair Isaac - co entered into an amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement dated December 30, 2014 with several banks, financial institutions
* Fair Isaac Corp says amendment increases revolving commitment by $100 million - SEC filing
* Fair Isaac Corp - after giving effect to amendment, revolving commitment under credit facility is $500 million - SEC filing
Fair Isaac - amendment also provides co with option to increase commitments under credit facility by another $100 million, subject to certain terms & conditions
LONDON, June 27 Uber said it had won the right to appeal against a court decision in favour of plans by a London regulator to impose new English reading and writing standards in a move which could deprive it of thousands of drivers.