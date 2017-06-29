BRIEF-Fairfax, Allied World announce final exchange ratio for exchange offer

1 Min Read
June 29 (Reuters) - Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd:
* Fairfax and Allied World announce final exchange ratio for exchange offer
* Allied World Assurance-consideration for each Allied World share tendered, not withdrawn in Fairfax's offer is $23.00 cash & 0.057937 of Fairfax subordinate voting share
* Allied World Assurance Co - will pay special cash dividend of $5.00 per share, without interest, simultaneously with payment of offer consideration