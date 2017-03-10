BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 10 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd :
* Fairfax Financial to increase cash consideration component of its $4.9 billion cash and stock offer
* Cash consideration component of offer will increase from $5.00 per ordinary share to $23.00 per ordinary share
* Fairfax Financial Holdings - increase in cash consideration to reduce "fixed value stock consideration" under terms of previously announced merger agreement
* Fairfax Financial- cash consideration with $5.00 special dividend will be payable with deal for consideration of $28.00 per allied world ordinary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.