March 10 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd :

* Fairfax Financial to increase cash consideration component of its $4.9 billion cash and stock offer

* Cash consideration component of offer will increase from $5.00 per ordinary share to $23.00 per ordinary share

* Fairfax Financial Holdings - increase in cash consideration to reduce "fixed value stock consideration" under terms of previously announced merger agreement

* Fairfax Financial- cash consideration with $5.00 special dividend will be payable with deal for consideration of $28.00 per allied world ordinary share