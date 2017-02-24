BRIEF-Investore property posts FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast
Feb 24 Altius Minerals Corp
* Fairfax to make strategic investment in Altius
* Altius Minerals Corp - Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through certain of its subsidiaries will make an up to $100 million investment in Altius
* Says Altius has also agreed to issue 6.7 million common share purchase warrants, exercisable at $15 per share
* Altius Minerals Corp - Fairfax will have right to nominate one director to board of directors of Altius
* Altius Minerals Corp - proceeds raised from Fairfax financing to be used by Altius for investing in opportunities within mining, minerals sector
* Altius Minerals Corp - closing of transaction is subject to settlement of mutually agreeable definitive documentation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, May 28 Egyptian Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer sought on Sunday to defend a surprise decision to hike interest rates last week, saying a historic level of foreign investment of nearly $1 billion entered the country within days of the rate increase.