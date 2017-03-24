US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
March 24 Fairfax India Holdings Corp:
* Deal for approximately $385 million
* Fairfax India acquires 38% of Bangalore International Airport Limited
* Deal for approximately INR 25.22 billion
* 33% of shares of Bangalore International Airport bought from Bangalore Airport & Infrastructure Developers, a unit of GVK Power & Infrastructure
* 5 percent of outstanding shares of Bangalore International Airport Limited was bought from Flughafen Zürich AG
* Through unit has completed previously announced acquisition of 38% of outstanding shares of Bangalore International Airport Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
