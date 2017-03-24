March 24 Fairfax India Holdings Corp:

* Deal for approximately $385 million

* Fairfax India acquires 38% of Bangalore International Airport Limited

* Deal for approximately INR 25.22 billion

* 33% of shares of Bangalore International Airport bought from Bangalore Airport & Infrastructure Developers, a unit of GVK Power & Infrastructure

* 5 percent of outstanding shares of Bangalore International Airport Limited was bought from Flughafen Zürich AG

* Through unit has completed previously announced acquisition of 38% of outstanding shares of Bangalore International Airport Ltd