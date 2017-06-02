Three killed in gun attack on bank in Kenyan northeast - police
NAIROBI, June 23 Attackers shot and killed three people in a raid on a commercial bank in northeast Kenya's on Friday, police said.
June 2 Fairfax India Holdings Corp
* Fairfax India to acquire additional 10% interest in bangalore international airport limited
* Fairfax India holdings corp - deal for approximately inr 12.9 billion
* Fairfax India holdings - bial owns, operates kempegowda international airport bengaluru under concession agreement with government of india for 30 years
* Fairfax India holdings - through unit, to acquire additional 10% of outstanding shares of bial, from unit of gvk power and infrastructure limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trading in shares of Man Sang International Limited will be halted on June 23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: