June 2 Fairfax India Holdings Corp

* Fairfax India to acquire additional 10% interest in bangalore international airport limited

* Fairfax India holdings corp - deal for ‍approximately inr 12.9 billion​

* Fairfax India holdings - ‍bial owns, operates kempegowda international airport bengaluru under concession agreement with government of india for 30 years​

* Fairfax India holdings - through unit, to acquire additional 10% of outstanding shares of bial, from unit of gvk power and infrastructure limited