May 15 Fairfax Media Ltd:

* Revised indicative proposal from TPG Consortium

* Received a revised, indicative, preliminary and non-binding proposal from a consortium including TPG Group (and Ontario teachers' pension plan board

* Revised proposal to acquire 100% of shares in Fairfax at a price of $1.20 per share with all consideration being in cash

* Fairfax board of directors is reviewing revised indicative proposal

* Macquarie Capital and Herbert Smith Freehills are advising Fairfax