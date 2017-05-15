Amazon launches "try-before-you-buy" fashion service
June 20 Amazon.com Inc launched on Tuesday a subscription-based box shopping service, Prime Wardrobe, as the world's largest online retailer steps up efforts to boost its apparel business.
May 15 Fairfax Media Ltd:
* Revised indicative proposal from TPG Consortium
* Received a revised, indicative, preliminary and non-binding proposal from a consortium including TPG Group (and Ontario teachers' pension plan board
* Revised proposal to acquire 100% of shares in Fairfax at a price of $1.20 per share with all consideration being in cash
* Fairfax board of directors is reviewing revised indicative proposal
* Macquarie Capital and Herbert Smith Freehills are advising Fairfax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Amazon.com Inc launched on Tuesday a subscription-based box shopping service, Prime Wardrobe, as the world's largest online retailer steps up efforts to boost its apparel business.
LONDON, June 20 Rupert Murdoch will find out by June 29 whether he is closer to securing takeover target Sky after Britain set out a timetable to rule on whether the media mogul is a suitable owner of Europe's biggest broadcaster.