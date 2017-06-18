June 19 Fairfax Media Ltd:
* Market speculation regarding Macquarie Media,MRN-FXJ.AX
* Fairfax has received attached letter from Singleton
consortium
* Fairfax shareholders do not need to take any action in
response to Singleton consortium's letter
* Fairfax is not seeking offers or undertaking a process to
realise its investment in Macquarie Media
* Notes that Macquarie Media is separately listed ASX co
* Notes recent press speculation regarding potential offer
for co's 54.5% shareholding in Macquarie Media by a consortium
of investors
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: