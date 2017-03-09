March 9 Fairmont Resources Inc :

* Fairmont Resources Inc. (Tsx-V: FMR) requests and receives extension for Grabasa Acquisition

* Received an extension to complete payment for Granitos de Badajoz until April 24, 2017 from Spanish Court in Badajoz

* "Unexpected delays" with clearance documentation from European based funding group led to requesting for an extension