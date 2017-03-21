March 21 Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc

* Sees q1 total sales expected to be in a range of $165 million - $175 million

* Fairmount santrol holdings inc q1 adjusted ebitda expected to be in a range of $17 million -$20 million- sec filing

* Fairmount santrol holdings inc - sees q1 total volumes of 2.6 million - 2.7 million tons

* Sees restart of brewer and maiden rock will add 2.3 million tons of annual capacity by middle of q2

* Fairmount santrol holdings inc - q2 raw sand pricing increases expected to surpass q1 price increases assuming consistent mix Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: