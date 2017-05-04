May 4 Fairpoint Communications Inc:

* Fairpoint Communications reports 2017 first quarter results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.88

* Q1 revenue $201.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $201 million

* Says expects to add more than 200 additional fiber-to-tower ethernet connections bringing total count to more than 2,100 tower ethernet circuits

* Says for full year 2017, company expects to generate $105 million to $115 million of unlevered free cash flow

* Says adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $245 million to $250 million for FY 2017

* Says annual capital expenditures are expected to be $110 million to $115 million for FY 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-1.74, revenue view $796.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S