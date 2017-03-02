March 2 Fairvest Property:

* HY distribution for period increased by 9.57% to 8.953 cents per share

* HY like-for-like annualised net property income increased by 10.4%

* HY total property portfolio increased by 8.2% to 2.08 billion rand

* HY net asset value increased by 1.9% to 205.52 cents per share

* HY vacancies remain contained at 4.1% of total lettable area

* Distribution growth of 9% to 10% for year to 30 June 2017 expected