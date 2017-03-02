BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 Fairvest Property:
* HY distribution for period increased by 9.57% to 8.953 cents per share
* HY like-for-like annualised net property income increased by 10.4%
* HY total property portfolio increased by 8.2% to 2.08 billion rand
* HY net asset value increased by 1.9% to 205.52 cents per share
* HY vacancies remain contained at 4.1% of total lettable area
* Distribution growth of 9% to 10% for year to 30 June 2017 expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.