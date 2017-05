March 10 Falconstor Software Inc

* Q4 revenue $7.4 million versus $9.4 million

* Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.03

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.05

* Falconstor Software Inc says ratable bookings in q4 2016 were 87% of total bookings, compared with 84% in q3 2016 and 80% in q4 2015

* Falconstor Software Inc says total bookings for q4 2016 were $8.4 million, compared with $5.5 million in q3 2016 and $10.0 million in q4 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: