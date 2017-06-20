WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Falconstor Software Inc
* Falconstor software inc - june 2017, board approved comprehensive plan to increase operating performance - sec filing
* Falconstor software - expects plan when combined with previous workforce reductions in q2 of fiscal 2017 will have reduced co's workforce to about 90 employees
* Falconstor software - realignment, reduction in workforce are anticipated to result in annualized cost savings of approximately $10.0 million
* Falconstor software inc - in connection with plan, company expects to incur total estimated charges of up to $800,000, consisting primarily of severance Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2sOGQnt) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.