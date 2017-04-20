UPDATE 4-Pound suffers biggest one-day fall since January as Conservative lead slides
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)
April 20
* Family Memorials Inc. announces resignation of interim CEO
* Says Scott C. Kellaway appointed CEO
* Says interim CEO Wayne Isaacs resigned
* Scott C. Kellaway, in addition to his positions as executive chairman and president of corporation, appointed chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.04 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to early afternoon)