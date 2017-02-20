UPDATE 4-British Airways resumes flights from London after IT outage but many passengers still wait
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
Feb 20 Family Zone Cyber Safety Ltd
* Family zone signs deal with 7th largest mobile operator
* Family zone signs agreement with major indonesian carrier Telkomsel
* Agreement to conduct joint development, user trials in contemplation of commercial launch of embedded parental controls mid 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds detail on plots, comments on internet firms)