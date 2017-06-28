BRIEF-Supergroup says FY pretax profit up 53.1 percent to 84.8 mln stg
* Key highlights of unaudited FY17 results following a random theft of draft of preliminary results for 52 week period ended 29 April 2017 from an employee
June 29 Nikkei:
* Familymart uny holdings will turn Kanemi into a subsidiary, looking to boost sales in that growth market
* Familymart uny holdings to raise stake in Kanemi to around 52%, buying stock from shareholders such as Trading House Itochu for about 9 billion yen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 29 Emirates, the Middle East's largest airline, said on Thursday it would work with authorities to implement new security measures on flights to the United States "as soon as possible" - a move that could help it overturn an in-cabin ban on laptops.