BRIEF-AGRANA Beteiligungs Q1 EBIT up to EUR 69.8 million
* IN Q1 OF 2017|18 (1 MARCH TO 31 MAY 2017), AGRANA IMPROVED ITS EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAX (EBIT) FROM EUR 47.0 MILLION IN Q1 2016|17 TO EUR 69.8 MILLION
May 16 Famous Brands Ltd:
* Sees FY HEPS between 15 pct and 25 pct lower than year ago, at between 460 cents per share and 408 cents per share
* Sees FY HEPS, before non-operational items from recent deal and increased interest costs, 594-669 cents per share, being 10 pct-24 pct higher versus year ago
* One-Off non-operational items relate to acqusition of Gourmet Burger Kitchen Restaurants in the UK
* Jakks announces retirement of $12.0 million of company’s 2018 convertible senior notes