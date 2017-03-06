March 6 Famous Dave's Of America Inc

* Appoints Charles Mooty as chairman of the board and reports results for fiscal 2016

* Q4 same store sales fell 5.5 percent

* Mooty succeeds Joseph Jacobs, president and co-founder of Wexford Capital LP

* Qtrly company-owned restaurants comparable sales decreased 5.0 pct

* Qtrly revenues $22.6 million versus $25.4 million

* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.12; qtrly adjusted loss per share from continuing operations $0.10