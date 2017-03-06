BRIEF-Precision Camshafts gets global contract from Ford for delivery of 8 mln camshafts
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
March 6 Famous Dave's Of America Inc
* Appoints Charles Mooty as chairman of the board and reports results for fiscal 2016
* Q4 same store sales fell 5.5 percent
* Mooty succeeds Joseph Jacobs, president and co-founder of Wexford Capital LP
* Qtrly company-owned restaurants comparable sales decreased 5.0 pct
* Qtrly revenues $22.6 million versus $25.4 million
* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.12; qtrly adjusted loss per share from continuing operations $0.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
* Little response to N.Korea missile launch, record high for KOSPI