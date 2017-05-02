Fierce clashes break out in Libyan capital Tripoli
TRIPOLI, May 26 Heavy clashes between rival factions erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, with loud explosions and heavy artillery fire heard since the early morning.
May 2 Famous Dave's Of America Inc
* Famous Dave's of America accelerates refranchising strategy
* Says plans to focus solely on its franchisees
* Says to accelerate refranchising of its 33 company-owned restaurants over next 12 to 24 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Debanjan Bose)
BEIJING, May 26 Yu'e Bao, a money market fund under China's Ant Financial, will impose a cap on individual accounts at 250,000 yuan ($36,475), amid tightening regulatory oversight of China's financial markets.