May 16 Fancl Corp:

* Says it will sign a distributorship agreement with a China-based company, which is mainly engaged in import and export of food and medicine material, providing of international medical technology, as well as operation of public hospital

* Through the agreement, the China-based company will have exclusive sales right of healthy food under Fancl brand in China

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/hCsmu7

