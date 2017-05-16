BRIEF-Ningbo Henghe Mould plans at least 350 mln yuan in auto parts project
* Says it plans to invest at least 350 million yuan ($51.28 million) in auto parts project
May 16 Fancl Corp:
* Says it will sign a distributorship agreement with a China-based company, which is mainly engaged in import and export of food and medicine material, providing of international medical technology, as well as operation of public hospital
* Through the agreement, the China-based company will have exclusive sales right of healthy food under Fancl brand in China
