March 31 Fang Holdings Ltd
* Fang announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Q4 revenue $174.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $187.6
million
* Qtrly fully diluted loss per ADS was $0.02
* Fang Holdings Ltd - "company is undergoing adjustments to
its transformations and company is planning to return to
open-platform strategy"
* Qtrly non-GAAP fully diluted loss per ADS was $0.02
* Fang Holdings - before strategic changes are finalized,
will see decrease in its top line revenue but will expect to be
profitable for whole year 2017
* Fang Holdings Ltd qtrly loss per share for class A and
class B ordinary shares $0.11
* Fang Holdings Ltd qtrly non GAAP loss per share for class
A and class B ordinary shares $0.10
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $187.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
