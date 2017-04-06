BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
April 6 Fanhua Inc
* Fanhua announces strategic investment from Fosun
* Fanhua inc says completion of a private placement of 66 million ordinary shares of co at us$0.44185 per ordinary share by fosun industrial holdings
* Fanhua inc says fosun holds 5.34% of equity interests in company post-closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.