May 22 Fanhua Inc

* Fanhua reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 61.6 percent to rmb 1.5 billion

* Fanhua inc - expects its operating income to be no less than rmb70 million for q2 of 2017

* Fanhua inc -qtrly diluted net income per ads rmb1.15