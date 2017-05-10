BRIEF-Gree Real Estate names Lin Qiang as president
June 20 Gree Real Estate Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Lin Qiang as president Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/1FzChS Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 10 Federal National Mortgage Association :
* Fannie Mae announces sale of non-performing loans
* Bids are due on three larger pools on June 1 and on community impact pools on June 14.
* Announced its latest sale of non-performing loans, including company's seventh and eighth community impact pools
* Three larger pools of about 3,600 loans totaling $613 million in UPB available for purchase by qualified bidders
* Community impact pools of approximately 135 loans totaling $34.47 million in UPB, are available for purchase by qualified bidders
* Sale of non-performing loans is being marketed in collaboration with Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Williams Capital Group, L.P., as advisors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 20 Britain's markets watchdog opened a public consultation on Tuesday to see if changes are needed to make it easier for people with cancer to get travel insurance.