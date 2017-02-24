BRIEF-Bank of Hangzhou to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 6
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/share and distribute 0.4 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
Feb 24 Federal National Mortgage Association
* Fannie mae announces second front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction
* Fannie mae - coverage and pricing are committed for 12 months, beginning with q1 2017 deliveries
* Fannie mae - plans to continue offering its traditional cirt transactions that cover existing loans in its portfolio
* Fannie mae -transaction will shift a portion of credit risk on pools of single-family loans with a combined upb of about $15 billion to a group of reinsurers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.11 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5