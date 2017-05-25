May 25 Federal National Mortgage Association

* Fannie Mae announces third front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction

* Has secured commitments for a new front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction

* Loan pool is expected to be filled over course of nine months, beginning with Q2 2017 deliveries

* Fannie Mae will retain risk for first 50 basis points of loss on an approximately $5.2 billion pool of loans

* CIRT will provide protection for any credit losses not covered by underlying primary mortgage insurance

* All loans covered by new transaction will already have primary mortgage insurance coverage

* Transaction to shift part of credit risk on pools of single-family loans with combined upb of about $5.2 billion to a group of reinsurers

* Fannie Mae will retain risk for first 50 basis points of loss on an approximately $5.2 billion pool of loans