May 25 Federal National Mortgage Association
* Fannie Mae announces third front-end credit insurance risk
transfer transaction
* Has secured commitments for a new front-end credit
insurance risk transfer transaction
* Loan pool is expected to be filled over course of nine
months, beginning with Q2 2017 deliveries
* Fannie Mae will retain risk for first 50 basis points of
loss on an approximately $5.2 billion pool of loans
* CIRT will provide protection for any credit losses not
covered by underlying primary mortgage insurance
* All loans covered by new transaction will already have
primary mortgage insurance coverage
* Transaction to shift part of credit risk on pools of
single-family loans with combined upb of about $5.2 billion to a
group of reinsurers
