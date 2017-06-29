FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fannie Mae releases May 2017 monthly summary
June 29, 2017 / 8:21 PM / 9 hours ago

BRIEF-Fannie Mae releases May 2017 monthly summary

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Federal National Mortgage Association :

* Fannie Mae - the conventional single-family serious delinquency rate decreased three basis points to 1.04 percent in May

* Fannie Mae - the multifamily serious delinquency rate remained flat at 0.04 percent in May

* Fannie Mae - Fannie Mae completed 7,210 loan modifications in May

* Fannie Mae - Fannie Mae's book of business increased at a compound annualized rate of 1.5 percent in May Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

