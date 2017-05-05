May 5 Fannie Mae:
* Fannie Mae reports net income of $2.8 billion and
comprehensive income of $2.8 billion for first quarter 2017
* Fannie Mae- expects to pay $2.8 billion in dividends to
treasury in june 2017
* Fannie Mae - qtrly net interest income $ 5,346 million
versus $ 4,769 million
* Fannie mae - qtrly comprehensive income of $2.78 billion
versus $4.87 billion last quarter
* Fannie Mae - company reported a positive net worth of $3.4
billion as of march 31, 2017
* Qtrly net loss attributable to common stockholders was
$6.0 million or $0.00 per share
* Fannie Mae - single-family serious delinquency rate for
fannie Mae’s book of business was 1.12 percent as of march 31,
2017
