May 5 Fannie Mae:

* Fannie Mae reports net income of $2.8 billion and comprehensive income of $2.8 billion for first quarter 2017

* Fannie Mae- expects to pay $2.8 billion in dividends to treasury in june 2017

* Fannie Mae - qtrly net interest income $ 5,346 million versus $ 4,769 million

* Fannie mae - qtrly comprehensive income of $2.78 billion versus $4.87 billion last quarter

* Fannie Mae - company reported a positive net worth of $3.4 billion as of march 31, 2017

* Qtrly net loss attributable to common stockholders was $6.0 million or $0.00 per share

* Fannie Mae - single-family serious delinquency rate for fannie Mae's book of business was 1.12 percent as of march 31, 2017