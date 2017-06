June 29 (Reuters) - Fantasia

* Issuance Of Us$300 Million 7.95% Senior Notes Due 2022

* co and subsidiary guarantors enter purchase agreement with guotai junan international, ubs, haitong international and credit suisse

* estimated net proceeds of notes issue issue will amount to approximately us$296.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)