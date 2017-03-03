March 3 Far East Consortium International Ltd :

* Vendor entered into sale and purchase agreement with purchaser

* Under the agreement, vendor has agreed to sell sale share and loan for aggregate for consideration of HK$450 million

* Vendor is Dorsett Hospitality International; purchaser is Golden Wheel Jasper Co Ltd

* Estimate that upon completion of sale, group is expected to record a gain from sale of about hk$316mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: